Rangers goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart has revealed Jon McLaughlin has bought into what it means to play for the Gers and lauded him for stepping up whenever he is called into action.

McLaughlin arrived at Ibrox last summer on a free transfer from Sunderland and has since deputised for Gers number 1 Allan McGregor.

The 33-year-old has eleven clean sheets from his 12 outings across all competitions, conceding just two goals in the process and under the watchful eye of goalkeeping coach Stewart has played a part in the excellent defensive record the Ibrox outfit have maintained this season.

Stewart has revealed McLaughlin has taken the responsibility and pressure of playing for Rangers in his stride, championing that wining mentality every time he takes to the pitch.

The goalkeeping coach admitted McLaughlin has frustrations over his lack of playing time, but stressed he is experienced enough to not let that affect his standards between the sticks.

“He [McLaughlin] has bought right into what it is to be at Rangers”, Stewart told Rangers TV.

“An experienced goalkeeper who knows what it takes at big clubs and the pressure of playing in front of supporters and having to get results and I think he has done excellent.

“I think after Sunday that is eleven clean sheets in 12 games, the run he is on is remarkable.

“And there are frustrations in there because everyone wants to play, but I think he has got a level of understanding in terms of backing up what Allan is [doing] and any time he has come in, been called up on, he has done excellent.

“And the start he has had to the season just shows you what he is capable of and who knows what the future holds for Jon.

“He is still relatively young in goalkeeping years and he has been excellent to work with so far, and as I said there are frustrations about it, but he has got that level of experience and level of knowledge about the game that he knows he is ready when called up on.

“And although he was not too used at the weekend there, it shows he can come in from the cold and play with no problems.

“So, delighted with what he has added to the group.”

Rangers are back in action on Sunday when they take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup and will be determined to get the win and take another step towards the domestic double