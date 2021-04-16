Rangers defender Borna Barisic has accused Celtic boss John Kennedy of not respecting his side following his comments over the Bhoys being the best team in the country.

Steven Gerrard’s men have won the Scottish Premiership title in style this season, leaving Celtic trailing well behind, but interim Bhoys boss Kennedy recently expressed his view that the Hoops remain the best team in Scotland on their day.

Barisic is unhappy with Kennedy’s comments, dubbing them a “joke” and believes that the Celtic boss did not respect Rangers by saying what he said.

“I think that is the biggest joke I heard this year”, Barisic told a press conference.

“They didn’t win against us in three games and we are 20 points in front of them.

“So it is disrespectful a little bit to us. That’s my comment on that.”

Rangers and Celtic are set to collide in the Scottish Cup this weekend and it remains to be seen if Kennedy’s comments have further fired up the Gers players to go out and prove a point.

Gerrard’s side sit 20 points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, while they are yet to suffer defeat in the current campaign; Celtic have lost on four occasions.