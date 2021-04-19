Spurs confirmed on Monday morning that they had sacked Mourinho as head coach, ending his 17-month spell at the helm of the north London club.
Son featured regularly under the Portuguese tactician and has admitted he has no words to describe how he is feeling following Mourinho’s exit.
He insists that he enjoyed working with Mourinho and is disappointed that the Portuguese’s spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did not work out.
Son wrote on Instagram: “I have no words to describe how I’m feeling, it’s been a pleasure to work with you, I’m sorry things didn’t work out and truly grateful for the time we’ve had together.
“Good luck and all the best for the future.”
Mourinho has been placed on gardening leave by Tottenham and will continue to be paid by the club until the end of his contract or until he takes another job.
It remains to be seen where Mourinho will continue his managerial career following his departure from Tottenham.