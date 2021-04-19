Mark Hateley has lauded Rangers for their recruitment model in recent transfer windows through which he feels they have been able to add young quality players with excellent footballing pedigree to the ranks.

Under the leadership of director of football Ross Wilson, his recruitment team, Steven Gerrard and his coaching team, Rangers have continued to use recent transfer windows to add further depth to their squad.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has banked on his team’s young core across all competitions, especially in their Scottish Premiership title win this season, with the likes of Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara and Ianis Hagi, all playing key roles.

Hateley has lauded Rangers for their recruitment mechanism which has seen them rope in young players with excellent football pedigree into Ibrox and provide them pathways to flourish by tapping into their potential.

The Rangers legend explained how the Rangers recruitment model is more scientific in its approach, and it is the way forward for the club and potentially all Scottish clubs.

“Yes, [the recruitment over the season has been remarkable] I mean going back to Mark Allen, and lately obviously you have got Ross Wilson come in, we have got a mechanism in place right now that, it is not a knee jerk ‘right let us go out and get a player, let us go out and get this player’ and all that sort of stuff”, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“There is a lot of science that goes into it now.

“You are tracking players and you know when great players are out of contract and for us going forward, it is the young players going forward.

“I think it is just the model that Scottish football and for us anyway, it is the way forward.

“You are tracking young players like the young boys we have bought in from Bournemouth, with good pedigree, look at Kamara that we have bought in, Joe Aribo, but all had good upbringing.

“Scott Wright is another one, as a younger player that has come down from Aberdeen, all of these sorts of players that have had good backgrounds and a good schooling.

“That is what is important right now.”

All eyes will be on how Rangers will approach the summer transfer window as they are now set to face a step up in competition with Champions League football also on the agenda next season.