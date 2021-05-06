Former Celtic star Lubomir Moravcik has insisted that Rangers are not as good a side as they have been made out to be despite their domination of the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rangers have cantered to the Scottish Premiership title this season, ending Celtic’s dreams of winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row.

The Gers also impressed in the Europa League where they made it to the last 16 of the tournament but they did disappoint in the cup competitions.

But Moravcik revealed that he is still not convinced that Rangers are a brilliant side as he did not see anything special from them when they played against Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

He admitted that Rangers are a solid side, which is a testament to Steven Gerrard, but stressed that they are not a team who have too many top players who could be considered stars.

The former Bhoy said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “I watched Rangers against Slavia Prague [who they] played twice.

“Rangers are not, for me, so strong a team, they are a good team, but I don’t think they are built by the stars or great players.

“I think they are very solid because they work hard with the manager.”

Rangers are expected to further strengthen their squad over the course of the summer and the onus will be on rivals Celtic to respond via their own rebuild.