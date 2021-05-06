Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen Craigan is of the view that Rangers have become a massive draw for players this summer after winning the title.

Rangers have already gone to work to strengthen their title-winning squad and have already agreed on a pre-contract with KV Oostende forward Fashion Sakala.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he wants further quality injected into his squad as Rangers aim to retain their title next season and make sure they make it to the group stage of the Champions League.

Craigan is happy to see Rangers strengthening their squad while being at the top and believes there are enough reasons for players to now come and join the Glasgow giants this summer.

He feels that after a title-winning campaign the Scottish champions are going to attract better quality.

Craigan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “That’s when you have to strengthen when you are in a good position, everybody is feeling good and you are an attractive proposition.

“That’s when you have to go out and spend your money and attract the players.

“I think previously if any player had a doubt about coming to Rangers, the potential of playing Champions League football next season, also the chance of winning the title next season and you automatically go into the Champions League next year.

“So a lot of things are happening at Rangers and I am not surprised that players want to come and play there.”

Sakala will join Rangers on a free transfer in the summer but it remains to be seen whether the club do manage to hold on to some of their top stars as well.