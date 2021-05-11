Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has backed the Gers to become record breakers by seeing off Livingston and Aberdeen in their two final Scottish Premiership games.

The Gers have the league title in the bag and they are now eyeing going a full league season unbeaten ahead of the last two league games of the campaign.

Rangers are also on course to break Celtic’s record of conceding the fewest number of goals, which they have held since the 2001/02 season, when they conceded 18 goals and Rangers have just let in just 13 goals so far.

Steven Gerrard’s side could also theoretically end the season with the largest goal difference, which was also held by Celtic with the record being plus 81.

Ferguson stressed that winning the league was the hard part, which Rangers did, and he now wants them to break those records held by Celtic.

He insisted that he does not see any shock results in the last two games if Rangers keep their heads.

The former Rangers star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I am a big believer in records are there to broken and they have got a real opportunity.

“They have done the hard part that’s winning the league and now the records are there, I believe they have got every chance of doing it.

“As long as they go to these games with the right mindset, I don’t see them getting beaten and I see them beating Livingston and Aberdeen.”

Rangers are planning for next season and have already signed Fashion Sakala on a pre-contractual agreement.