Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he feels playing under the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Roy Hodgson and Rafael Benitez while he was at Liverpool has helped him immensely in his own managerial duties.

The Liverpool legend, who has won the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year award, played for the Reds for more than 15 years and saw managers come and go at Anfield as the club chased success.

The former Liverpool captain worked under Hodgson, Dalglish and Benitez, all managers who have enjoyed successful stints in the dugout.

Gerrard stated that playing under the managers that he did at Liverpool helped inform his own managerial growth and made him more ready for when he took up the mantle at Rangers.

“I think I am in a really blessed position because coming through the ranks at Liverpool I have got some real top management experience that I can tap into – Kenny Dalglish, Roy Hodgson, Rafa Benitez”, Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

The Rangers boss added that he is grateful to be able to communicate with the likes of Graeme Souness and Walter Smith, while he is at Ibrox as it helps him learn on the job, which he believes is important in the early years of his managerial career.

“It is a blessed position because coming up here I have Graeme Souness and Walter Smith who I can tap into and for a young manager that is gold dust for me because I certainly appreciate where I am at in terms of my individual journey”, Gerrard added.

“This is a case of learning on the job for me especially in the early years when there is so much to learn.”

Gerrard became manager of Rangers before the start of the 2018/19 season and guided the club to a much-awaited Scottish Premiership title in the current season.