Former Netherlands international Arnold Muhren believes Rangers target Joey Veerman should go to PSV Eindhoven, but warned that he would not walk into their starting eleven just yet.

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move this summer after a solid season at Heerenveen.

Rangers have identified him as a potential recruit, but a slew of Dutch clubs are also chasing him with PSV Eindhoven believed to be pushing for his signature.

Muhren has urged Veerman to join PSV, which would see him snub interest from Rangers and other clubs, as he feels the Eindhoven side have a forward line that the midfielder could link up well with.

However, he insisted that even if he joins PSV, Veerman is not likely to walk into the starting eleven from the get-go.

The former Netherlands international pointed out the quality the Dutch giants have and stressed that it may be a case of biding his time..

Muhren told Dutch regional broadcaster Omrop Fryslan: “If I were Joey, I would go to PSV.

“In [Donyell] Malen and [Yorbe] Vertessen, they have good and fast forwards who he can release from deep.

“But he must not think that he will walk into their first eleven because that is not possible at the moment because it is not easy.

“With [Cody] Gakpo, [Mohamed] Ihattaren and [Mario] Gotze, there is a lot of competition.

“He wants a free role but everyone wants that nowadays.”

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals and registered ten assists in 31 Eredivisie appearances this season.

All eyes will be on when the bids start to flow for Veerman and which club he feels is his best fit going forward.