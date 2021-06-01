Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has insisted that Antonio Conte has no reason to consider joining Everton this summer.

Everton are set to be forced into kicking off a search for a new manager after it emerged that Carlo Ancelotti is close to agreeing on a return to Real Madrid in the coming days.

His agents are now in talks with Everton over terminating his contract and the Merseyside outfit will soon be without a manager.

With Conte available, there are suggestions that Everton could show ambition by approaching the Serie A and Premier League-winning coach.

But Jordan has questioned why the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter boss would consider taking up the Everton job.

He stressed that Conte is a serial winner and will not be interested in a project where he has to patiently build a team.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “With respect to Conte, he is a serial winner, why does he need to take a project?

“What’s the project for him? What is he, a philanthropic? I really like Merseyside, I’d go to Everton and see what I can spin my wheels over there.

“He has just won Serie A with Inter Milan.

“He causes chaos wherever he goes and he gets paid for it, but he wins.

“What’s he going to go to Everton for?”

Everton were not anticipating losing Ancelotti at the end of the season and will now have to draw up a shortlist of candidates and conduct interviews over the next few weeks.