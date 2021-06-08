Rangers forward Jermain Defoe has expressed his delight at securing a new deal with the Gers that extends his stay at Ibrox for another season and sees him take on a player-coach role.

The former England international made 20 appearances for Rangers in all competitions in the season gone by, scoring seven goals and registering two assists as he helped the Gers lift the Scottish Premiership title along the way.

The veteran forward is thrilled to announce the extension of his contract with the Gers for another season and also revealed that he will be taking up the added responsibility as a coach in the upcoming campaign.

Defoe described the opportunity to start his coaching career at a club of the magnitude of Rangers as the best feeling in the world and proceeded to express his gratitude for the appreciation shown to him by the Gers.

The 38-year-old expects to flow into his new role at Rangers once he assumes his new responsibilities and believes that it will be a natural process.

“It was the perfect time to be at the football club and it was so special, so to sign another contract as a player/coach, and to still be a part of it, it is an amazing feeling for me and my family”, Defoe told Rangers’ official site.

“It is something different and it is something new for me, and first of all, I want to thank the board, Ross [Wilson] and the manager and all the staff that have made this happen.

“It is an unbelievable opportunity for me and it just shows the appreciation I get from everyone at the football club which is the best feeling in the world more than anything else, and I can imagine once I get started, hopefully I will just flow into it and everything will happen quite naturally.”

Defoe will look to hit the ground running in his new role at Rangers and help his side retain the Scottish Premiership title next season.