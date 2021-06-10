Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that Everton would not be getting an elite boss in Rafael Benitez if they manage to rope in him to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti’s sudden departure to former club Real Madrid has forced Everton to hunt for a new man at the helm.

Ex-Liverpool boss Benitez has been linked with a return to Merseyside, albeit to the blue side as Farhad Moshiri is claimed to be considering the Spaniard among the candidates to succeed Ancelotti.

However, former Eagles owner Jordan is of the view that Everton would not be getting an elite manager in Benitez if they employ him.

Benitez’s latest stint as a manger was in China, and Jordan explained that Benitez cannot be considered elite anymore as his career trajectory has shifted from the days he was managing the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Asked whether he thinks Everton would be getting an elite manager in Benitez, Jordan told talkSPORT: “Not quite, not far, but not quite.

“I mean ultimately, he has had some very interesting results at his time at Liverpool and done some great things, but his career now is on a different trajectory.

“Elite does not mean historically elite; it means you are at the top of your game at the moment you are being employed.”

Everton are also heavily linked with ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, along with a clutch of other names, including Roberto Martinez and David Moyes.