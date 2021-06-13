Ex-Sochaux star Pierre Gibaud has insisted that his former team-mate and Liverpool new boy Ibrahima Konate has the game and the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Konate started his career at Paris FC before joining the Sochaux academy in 2014 and he spent three years at the club, eventually starring for the first team.

His performances at Sochaux earned him a move to RB Leipzig in 2017, where he put in impressive performances before joining Liverpool this summer.

Gibaud played alongside an even younger Konate at the heart of Sochaux’s defence and he is not at all worried about the 22-year-old adapting to the Premier League at Liverpool.

He pointed out that his former team-mate has already played at the highest level in terms of Champions League football and he has all the technical and physical attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League.

Gibaud told The Athletic: “Ibrahima is still young but he’s already played at a really high level in big Bundesliga games and also in the Champions League so he’s ready.

“He has learned a lot at Leipzig and I know he will prove to be a very important player for Liverpool. It’s good business by them.

“The Premier League is very physical but he has the stature and the strength to cope with that fine.

“Tall, fast and very good technically — what else do you want in a centre-back?”

Konate will look to impress Jurgen Klopp in pre-season and hope to be in the starting eleven in Liverpool’s first game of next season.