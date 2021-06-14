Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed that Steven Gerrard is one former England international he would like to play with in the current Three Lions squad, while also mentioning Paul Gascoigne among his favourite players.

Phillips put on a stellar display in England’s opening clash against Croatia in the European Championship on Sunday, setting up Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 1-0 win.

The 25-year-old has become one of the top holding midfielders in the country under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s tutelage, earning him a place in the Three Lions squad, and was rewarded with man of the match honours on Sunday for his involvement in both creative and defensive side of the game.

Phillips has revealed that Liverpool legend Gerrard is one player he would have liked to play with in the current England squad, having been a boyhood fan.

In addition to the current Rangers boss, the Whites star named Gascoigne as another ex-England International he adores, but stressed it was hard to pick a single player with the level of talented footballers he has watched over the years.

Asked which former player would he bring back to the current England squad, Phillips said on the Lions’ Den show on England’s YouTube channel: “It is hard to say, I feel like some of the players I have watched over the years, and I’d probably say, it is hard to say because I would love to play in midfield with Gerrard.

“I would love to play in midfield with Paul Gascoigne.

“But I think between one of those two, I think I’s have Gerrard or Paul Gascoigne, I know we have got a person, who looks similar to Gascoigne now in the squad in Phil [Foden].

“I feel like if I had to choose between them, it would probably, I am going to go with Steven Gerrard just because I grew up watching him and have seen how well he has done over the years with Liverpool and with England.”

Having begun his first major international tournament on a positive note, Phillips will be determined to kick on and help his country go as far as they can in Euro 2020.