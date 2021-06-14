Leeds United full-back Egzjan Alioski has insisted that Whites’ boss Marcelo Bielsa cannot be compared to other coaches around the world and asserted that he is a one-off in terms of managers.

The Argentinian tactician guided Leeds to promotion into the Premier League in his second season in charge at Elland Road.

Leeds’ first season back in the top flight after 16 years saw them finish ninth in the table with 59 points, with their manager Bielsa driving his side to fine performances from the touchline.

Whites’ full-back Alioski believes that it is not possible to compare Bielsa with other managers around the world as he insists that he is just different in the way he thinks and operates.

The Macedonian asserted that Bielsa is a one-off in terms of managers and unlike any other coach that he has played for, including his national team manager Igor Angelovski.

“Bielsa is a one-off”, Alioski told The Athletic.

“You can’t compare him to others — he has another brain from most people.

“I can’t say he’s like any other coach.

“It’s not that Marcelo is better than Angelovski — he’s just different.

“He’s different from any coach I’ve ever had.”

Having achieved a top-table finish in his first season as a Premier League manager, it remains to be seen how far Bielsa can take Leeds next season.