Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has lauded Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips for running the game against a Ballon d’Or winner in Luka Modric in England’s European Championship win against Croatia.

The Whites midfielder had a dream start to his first major international tournament with the Three Lions on Sunday as he set up Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 1-0 win against Croatia at Wembley.

Phillips also took home the man of the man of the match honours as he played a crucial role in keeping 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Modric and company at bay, helping his team keep a clean sheet.

Ex-Premier League star O’Hara tipped his hat to Philips for his exceptional display on Sunday, as he bossed the game against a Ballon d’Or winner, putting up a display in which he was head and shoulders above all the others on the field.

It was a topic of discussion among the English fans whether Phillips could rise to the occasion and O’Hara stressed the Whites star has proved all his doubters wrong, including him.

“I’ve had to hold my hands up a little bit with Kalvin Phillips, because I mean I obviously knew he was a good player, I have watched him for Leeds, he has been a decent performer in the Premier League this season”, O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“But the level that he played at against Croatia was exceptional.

“He was head and shoulders above some of the rest and play in such big moment in a major tournament against a Ballon d’Or winner in Luka Modric and to kind of almost run the game, I was so impressed with him, with his energy the way he got forward as well.

“He did not just sit, keep it simple, he was really, really impressive and I hold my hands up and say, maybe I thought he was not ready for that sort of exposure in a big tournament, but yes he proved everyone wrong.”

England will return to the pitch on Friday against rivals Scotland at Wembley and Phillips will be determined to prove his worth again.