Trevor Sinclair has expressed his strong belief that Raheem Sterling would not even entertain a move to Tottenham Hotspur, amidst claims that Manchester City are using the winger as a make-weight in a bid for Harry Kane.

The England skipper’s future in north London is under the scanner as it has been suggested that he has told Spurs chief Daniel Levy he wants to leave this summer, with Manchester City touted to be among his potential destinations.

It has been claimed that the Citizens are readying a mammoth bid for the hitman, which could also include players in part exchange, with Sterling tipped to go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, ex-Manchester City star Sinclair has insisted he does not believe Sterling would even entertain the possibility of joining Spurs at present, with them being in complete disarray.

Sinclair explained that Sterling has evolved into one of the best wingers in the country at Manchester City and would be opposed to being made a make-weight in a deal for another player.

Responding to claims that Manchester City are preparing to offer Sterling as a make-weight in a bid for Kane, Sinclair told talkSPORT: “I do not believe it because I do not think the talent that Sterling has got and what he has achieved in his career up until now as a 26-year-old player, becoming one of the best wingers in the land, I do not think that player wants to go to Spurs.

“So, for me it is a non-starter.

“I do not think Raheem Sterling would want to go to Spurs and that is not being disrespectful to Spurs.

“They have not got a manager; they are struggling and you look at the uncertainty at the club.

“I do not think that is a club that Raheem Sterling will even entertain.

“So, him being used as a make-weight, for me I do not believe that.”

Spurs are determined to keep Kane in their ranks and it has emerged they are not interested in any deals including players in part exchange for the striker.