Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has revealed the experience he garnered from his stint in South America has helped him in working with Colombian hitman Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox.

Beale is a key part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Ibrox, and played an instrumental role in Rangers’ Scottish Premiership triumph in the season gone by.

The 40-year-old worked as the assistant manager at Brazilian outlift Sao Paulo for a six-month spell in the 2016/17 season before he ultimately arrived in Glasgow.

And Beale has revealed everything he learned from his time in South America has come in handy in his Ibrox role as it has helped him work with Colombian hitman Morelos.

Beale also acknowledged how the Gers have continued to raise their game in recent seasons, prompting their opponents to sit back more which sometimes result in tougher outings for Morelos, but his team-mates have always stepped up in his place.

“Alfredo Morelos is like a butterfly at times”, Beale said in a webinar with The Coaches’ Voice.

“As Rangers have become a better team, other teams have sat back.

“If Alfredo comes short, someone else goes long.

“My time in Brazil was great in learning about South America, which has helped me work with him.”

Morelos’ exploits in Gers colours have seen him draw admiring glances from elsewhere and it has been claimed that Portuguese giants FC Porto have him in their sights.