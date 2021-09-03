Trevor Sinclair has revealed he was surprised Manchester United did not explore the possibility of signing Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in the recently concluded transfer window.

Phillips is a fixture under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds in a holding midfield role, providing additional security to the Whites backline.

The 25-year-old has continued to see his stock rise after helping Leeds earn promotion back to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, and was recently awarded the England Men’s Player of the Year accolade, having only made his Three Lions debut almost a year ago.

Ex-Premier League star Sinclair has revealed he was surprised Manchester United did not evaluate the possibility of snapping Phillips up in the recently concluded transfer window given the way he performed for club and country last term.

Sinclair added that holding midfield is one area Manchester United need to upgrade and Phillips would have been a suitable option, and tipped him to leave the club if Leeds fail to challenge for the top four in the league this term.

“I think Kalvin Phillips is ready”, Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“If Leeds do not really pick up this season and start threatening that top four, I think Kalvin Phillips will go.

“I was actually quite surprised that Manchester United did not have a little look at him because when you start looking at that holding midfield role, and you have got Fred and [Scott] McTominay, [Nemanja] Matic.

“For me if they have got that position right, they will have a chance at really competing for the Premier League.”

Phillips’ current contract at Elland Road runs through until the summer of 2024 and neither the player or the club have given any indication they will be parting ways any time soon.