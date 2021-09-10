Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has expressed his delight with the charisma Arsenal loan star Lucas Torreira adds to the squad, along with high game intelligence.

Torreira is currently plying his trade at Serie A outfit Fiorentina, his second consecutive temporary stint away from Arsenal, having played for La Liga champions Atletico Madrid last term.

The Uruguayan has linked up with La Viola coach Italiano, and is increasingly integrating into the Italian’s system.

The Fiorentina coach lauded Torreira for his high game intelligence and for the charisma he brings to the squad.

Italiano is delighted to have the Gunners loanee at his disposal and stressed he wants to take charge and have the ball at his feet, while always making up for any mistakes he might have on the pitch.

“We are talking about a footballer [Torreira] who played at Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, has charisma and high intelligence”, Italiano told a press conference when asked about Torreira.

“He really wants to have the ball at his feet, he always makes up for his mistakes.

“He adds to the midfield department where we have quality and dynamism.

“I am happy to have a player with this character, in terms of mentality we have to be strong. We must never give up.”

Torreira made the bench in Fiorentina’s 2-1 league win over Torino prior to the international break and will be hoping to make his debut soon.