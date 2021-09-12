Ryan Kent continues to be well below his level of last season for Rangers, former Gers midfielder Alex Rae has insisted, while noting he appears to be playing with restriction.

Kent played nearly every game for Rangers last season as the Gers went on to lift the Scottish Premiership title in impressive fashion.

The winger played a massive part in helping his side win the title, scoring ten goals and providing eleven assists.

He has had his performances placed under the spotlight this term and some felt he was again off the boil at St Johnstone on Saturday in a 2-1 Rangers win.

Rae believes Kent is far off the player he was last season and appears to be being restricted by how he is being asked to play, but complimented him for the character he showed at St Johnstone.

“I still don’t think he is anywhere near the level he got to last season, I still think he has got a little bit to go”, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But the one thing I can say is the boy has got character because things weren’t going great throughout the course of the game, but he was the man who went on and won the penalty [against St. Johnstone].

“He just seems to be playing with a little bit of restriction at the moment.

“I’d like to see him play a little more freed up.

“Because of the low block he was dropping forty yards from goal – that is not where I want to see him doing his business, I want to see him getting at full-backs, getting to the byline, checking inside and getting shots off.”

Kent has played every match of the Scottish Premiership campaign this season and has so far got four assists in all competitions for the Gers.