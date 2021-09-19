Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, collecting ten points from their opening four games and victory today would move them on to 13 points, the same number as league leaders Liverpool.

The European champions were in Champions League action in midweek and saw off Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0.

For this afternoon’s game, Tuchel picks Edouard Mendy between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

In midfield, Tuchel will look to Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marco Alonso are wing-backs. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount support Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have a host of options to pick from on a strong bench if Tuchel wants to shake things up, including Timo Werner and N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner