Fixture: QPR vs Everton

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup tie in the capital at QPR.

Rafael Benitez saw his side well beaten, 3-0, by Aston Villa at the weekend and the Spaniard will be keen to see a reaction to the defeat this evening.

The Spaniard though is also wrestling with a number of injuries to key players and is without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender Seamus Coleman and attacker Richarlison, who are looking at two to three weeks on the sidelines.

In goal this evening for Everton is Asmir Begovic, while in defence Benitez selects Jonjoe Kenny and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey in central defence.

Further up the pitch the Everton boss goes with Andre Gomes and Tom Davies in midfield, while Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon support Salomon Rondon.

Benitez has options on the bench if needed and could turn towards Demarai Gray and Michael Keane.

Everton last met QPR at Loftus Road in 2015 in the Premier League, where they ran out 2-1 winners.

Everton Team vs QPR

Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Godfrey, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon

Substitutes: Lonergan, Keane, Allan, Gray, Doucoure, Branthwaite, Simms