Steven Gerrard has stressed the need for Rangers to be scoring more goals but admitted he would be more frustrated if they were struggling to create any chances at all.

Following a season in which they clinched the Scottish Premiership title on the back of an undefeated record, Rangers have already dropped points three times in nine outings this term, including a 1-1 draw against Hearts at the weekend.

Although Rangers are leading the league table, just one point above Hearts, Gerrard has been hard at work, trying to pinpoint where his team need to improve.

The Gers boss wants his team to be scoring more goals but admitted he would me more frustrated if they were not creating enough chances as they are currently doing.

“I think we should be scoring more goals and rewarding our play”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“I would be more frustrated if we weren’t creating the chances in the first place.”

Star striker Alfredo Morelos is yet to completely settle into his rhythm in front of goal so far this season but Gerrard is confident in his quality and backed him to be amongst the goals soon.

“Alfredo is still getting into the right places and it is only a matter of time before he gets back in the goals.”

The Gers are set to face Brondby in a Europa League clash on Thursday at Ibrox and will be determined to register a win, having suffered defeats in their opening two games.