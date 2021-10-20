Gabriel Agbonlahor is of the view that Liverpool have no chance of winning any major trophies without Mohamed Salah in their ranks and insists he should be paid more that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egyptian has been on fire for Liverpool this season, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 11 outings across all competitions.

However, even though Salah has enthralled the Reds faithful this season, they still have concerns over his long-term future at the club as he is yet to commit to a new deal.

Ex-top flight star Agbonlahor is of the view that Liverpool have no chance of getting their hands on any silverware this season without Salah in their front three and stressed he should be paid what he deserves to be paid.

“If I’m Mo Salah now, I want £1 more than the highest paid player in the Premier League”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT while discussing Salah’s contract negotiations at Liverpool.

“If you don’t give it to me, I’ll go somewhere that will give it to me because I’m that important to Liverpool at the moment that without me in that team I do not think Liverpool have got a chance of winning the league, a chance of winning the Champions League.

“I think Mo Salah is that good, that important to Liverpool, pay him what he is deserved to be paid.”

Agbonlahor lauded Salah for consistently delivering in the hardest league in the world and insists he should be paid more that Manchester United superstar Ronaldo earns.

“Mo Salah is doing it in the biggest league in the world, the hardest league in the world, a lot harder than the German league [where Robert Lewandowski is playing].

“And if I am him, I want to be paid exactly what I deserve.

“If Ronaldo is on £500,000 a week, I want £500,001 a week, because I am that important to my team.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping their club will sort out contract negotiations with Salah soon and let him continue his imperious form in front of goal.