Eirik Bakke has expressed his strong belief that Leeds United will start to claw their way up the Premier League table again with key players set to return and dismissed relegation worries.

After stringing together a superb first season back in the top flight last term, Leeds are struggling to find their peak form under Marcelo Bielsa in the current campaign.

The Whites are currently 17th in the league table, with only one win to their name in eight outings and there is genuine concern among the Leeds faithful over whether the club will maintain their top flight status this term.

However, ex-Leeds star Bakke believes Leeds will start to climb their way back up the table with a clutch of key players expected to return to the playing eleven in the upcoming weeks, with Bielsa having to rely on squad players and youth starlets in recent outings.

“Now everybody has to stick with the team”, Bakke said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“The players are coming back, Leeds are going to fly up the league, I am sure.

“The way they play, the way things are going, the way we saw against Newcastle away when they had that team, no team can stop them.

“So, just have to be positive and points will come.”

Bakke insisted that he does not see Leeds going down to the Championship as they have a clear way of playing under Bielsa and have the backing of the best fans in England.

“It is the best fans in England.

“That is why I am not afraid that Leeds are going down again.

“I think they will straight away climb [up the table] because they have a clear way of playing.

“So, keep believing that.”

Leeds are back at Elland Road in the Premier League at the weekend and host Wolverhampton Wanderers as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s loss.