Former Leeds United youth coach David Arnott has insisted that he is not at all surprised seeing Charlie Cresswell flourish at Elland Road and put himself in the first team mix under Marcelo Bielsa.

Arnott worked closely with Cresswell in the under 23s set-up at Thorp Arch until February, before he left Yorkshire for a first team coaching role at Norwegian side Stromsgodset.

The young centre-back reached a career milestone earlier this season as he was handed his first Premier League start for Leeds.

Arnott has insisted he is not surprised at seeing how well Cresswell is currently doing at Leeds, as he possesses brilliant character and has the personality to match.

The ex-Leeds Under-23s coach added that Cresswell has always been professional from a young age and highlighted how mentally strong he is as a person.

“He’s just a great kid from a great family”, Arnott told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He was very professional from a young age in the way he looked after himself.

“One of those players you have to ask to do less rather than more.

“I remember working with the physical coach, trying to control the players’ loading, they’d have a certain programme to do and next thing you know Charlie has gone off on a 50k bike ride with his dad.

“I suppose from a sports science point of view they’re maybe pulling their hair out, but you can’t really complain if a kid has the mentality to go and do that

“Brilliant character, brilliant personality and it’s no surprise he’s flourishing.”

Cresswell has regularly featured on the bench for Leeds in the Premier League so far this term and will be determined to make the most of any more first team opportunities that come his way as the season progresses.