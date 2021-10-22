Ray Parlour has insisted that Liverpool have to put the money where their mouth is and give Mohamed Salah the new contract that he wants.

The 29-year-old attacker has made a brilliant start to the season, scoring 12 goals in eleven appearances across all competitions.

The forward is being tipped as the best player in the world on current form and he has been powering Liverpool’s bid to regain the Premier League title after an off-year last season.

Salah is in the middle of negotiating a new contract with the club as well and Liverpool are weighing up whether to smash their much-heralded wage structure for the Egyptian at the moment.

The forward wants to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League and Parlour conceded that he has found a good time to remind Liverpool of his world-class ability

He stressed that the Reds need to give in and give Salah what he wants as the club are unlikely to find someone who would be able to replace him.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “Liverpool are looking like the real deal at the moment.

“The way they are going forward, their attacking play has been excellent and we all talking about Mohamed Salah, I have got him down as my top goalscorer.

“He is on fire and what a good time to do it as well because he is negotiating his new contract.

“Surely, the board will be going ‘we can’t afford to let him go, we have to certainly sign him. He is going to be here for many years so let’s get him signed up even if it is £400,000 a week’.

“You have got to put the money down because how do you replace him?”

Salah will enter the final year of his current deal next summer if a new contract is not agreed upon in the interim.