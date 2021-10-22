Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson has insisted that no matter the state of the squad at his disposal, the youth side are looking to bounce back tonight in the league game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The injury crisis in Leeds’ first team has resulted in some of the youngsters in the Whites’ academy being called up by Marcelo Bielsa, including the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville.

Bielsa could yet again call up players from the Under-23s for the Premier League game over the weekend, which could leave Jackson’s youth side depleted.

After losing to Everton earlier in the week, Jackson is glad that there is a quick turnaround because his side can put the defeat against the Toffees behind them more quickly by winning against the Seagulls.

Jackson stressed that no matter what players he can call upon, owing to youngsters being called up to the first team, the squad will still be determined to get the three points.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jackson said: “It’s good that the players can get back on the horse so quickly.

“We’re glad to have a game.

“We’ll recover and we’ll see what players we have available for Friday.

“Obviously the first team plays on Saturday [against Wolves] and we know that the squad is thin at the minute.

“Whoever we have available we know we have a set way of playing and full confidence in the young players to put it right.

“They’ll be hungry to do that.

“We’re hungry as a group of staff and players to get back to winning ways.”

Counting all competitions, the Whites’ Under-23s have gone winless in their last four games, with the last three being defeats, and Jackson’s side will be eager to improve and get the win against Brighton in the Premier League 2.