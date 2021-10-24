Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with St Mirren in a Scottish Premiership encounter at St Mirren Park this afternoon.

The Gers scored a much-needed win over Brondby on Thursday night to get their Europa League group push up and running and boss Steven Gerrard will be keen to see the focus now switch back to domestic matters.

Celtic’s win over St Johnstone on Saturday has put them just a point behind Rangers, while Hearts top the table, a point ahead of the Gers, but were held at home by Dundee yesterday.

Rangers won 2-0 on their last visit to St Mirren, in December last year, but were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by the Buddies last term.

For this afternoon’s game, Gerrard selects Jon McLaughlin in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. In central defence, Leon Balogun partners Connor Goldson.

In midfield, Rangers look towards John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench if needed today, including Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Lundstram, Aribo, Roofe, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McCrorie, Bassey, Patterson, Bacuna, Kamara, Sakala, Arfield