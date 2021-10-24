Former Premier League midfielder Darren Ambrose has expressed his opinion that at the moment Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is a better player than Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

Maguire has been part of a Red Devils defence that have conceded six goals in their last two matches and his performance against Leicester City last weekend was criticised, with particular attention paid towards his lapse for the Foxes’ first goal.

Matip, on the other hand, has played in seven Premier League games this season, helping his side keep a clean sheet on four occasions.

When asked to pick between Matip and Maguire, Ambrose chose the Reds defender, in part because he has the support of Virgil van Dijk.

“I think I am going to have to say Matip”, Ambrose said on talkSPORT, when asked who he preferred between Matip and Maguire.

“Just seeing how Liverpool defend, listen Virgil van Dijk is the main reason for that, we’ve seen that when he was out of the team last season.”

While Ambrose believes that Matip would not be so impressive partnering someone of a calibre lesser than that of Van Dijk, and also that Maguire has a propensity towards overcoming his doubters, he still thinks the Reds defender has the edge over the Red Devils centre-back.

“I think it’s probably because of Van Dijk as well that I am picking Matip”, Ambrose added.

“If he was with [Davinson] Sanchez or someone like that or even if he was next to Maguire, he’d probably not look as good or as comfortable as he does.

“I think given that he is with Virgil van Dijk, he looks very assured, tremendous player.

“He scored a good goal, Maguire.

“He’s come under a lot of criticism and he seems to come through it every time, for England and for Manchester United.

“I just think Matip has got that extra edge.”

Matip and Maguire’s sides meet in the Premier League this afternoon, with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure, while Liverpool want to continue their good form.