Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is thrilled that his wife was at Old Trafford to watch the Reds demolish their rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp’s side ran riot against a struggling Manchester United outfit and scored five goals without reply; the Reds were 4-0 up at the break as they instantly stamped their dominance on the game.

The result is Liverpool’s biggest win at Manchester United and the first time the Red Devils have been beaten 5-0 at home since 1955.

It also marks a second consecutive 5-0 win on the road in the league for Liverpool after they dismantled Watford last weekend, to further lay down their title credentials.

Klopp insists Liverpool wanted to write their own chapter in the history books and also revealed that his wife was in attendance at Old Trafford to see the thumping win.

“We wanted to write our own chapters in the history book and this was another”, Klopp told the BBC.

“We have the momentum in front of goal.

“We won games when we were high, when we were young and got carried away, but we have Preston on Wednesday.

“This result looks different to the game I saw, but for the people it is great.

“My wife was here as well and I hope she enjoyed it too.”

Liverpool did suffer two injury worries in the game with midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita forced off during the win; Milner has a hamstring injury, while Liverpool must wait to see the extent of Keita’s injury.