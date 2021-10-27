Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has stressed that the sensible thing for Newcastle United would be to bring in an interim manager who can help them stay in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle are in the middle of their search for a new manager and there is still no clarity when the new man will be in place.

Interim boss Graeme Jones indicated that Newcastle have asked him to keep things afloat until next weekend’s league game against Chelsea.

Paulo Fonseca, Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre are believed to be in the running to become the new Newcastle boss, but Jordan believes that the club should be careful of bringing in a full-time manager yet.

He believes for the moment Newcastle should look to bring in someone until the end of the season who can help them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The former Palace boss insisted they can bring in a big name in the summer once they have the platform to build from.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “This football club is going to be an opportunity for someone.

“It’s when you take that opportunity.

“And I just think the sensible thing for Newcastle would be to some way or another, find an interim appointment until they work out who they are, what they are and get a clean slate.

“This slate has been compromised by 25 per cent of the season being artificially impacted by Steve Bruce not being the person people wanted there, the takeover being a distraction.

“Now, you have got to try and find a way to stay in the division and that to me feels like a job for someone who knows how to do that and then build on that platform with somebody who comes in that’s an elite manage and give him the embarrassment of riches he would be entitled to.”

Newcastle are also looking to bring in a new director of football and have their eyes on Ajax’s Marc Overmars.