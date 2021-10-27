A host of Rangers supporters have commented on social media following the Gers dropping points against Aberdeen, with Steven Gerrard’s side held to a 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

It was an emotional evening at Ibrox following the death of the club’s legendary former manager Walter Smith and Rangers were keen to produce a good display in the Scottish Premiership encounter.

However, Rangers fell behind with just eight minutes on the clock when Christian Ramirez headed the visitors in front.

Matters got worse for the champions less than ten minutes later when Scott Brown also scored with a header, leaving the hosts two goals down.

Rangers quickly grabbed a goal back through Alfredo Morelos, but as the clock ticked down in the game they looked set to suffer defeat.

James Tavernier popped up with nine minutes left though to score from the penalty spot after Fashion Sakala was fouled in the box, and it ended 2-2.

Fans weighed in with their views, with Gav believing that a real lack of pace in the team is now starting to have an effect and Ryan Kent is needed back soon.

For Gary, Jon McLaughlin should be dropped and Jermain Defoe needs to be back in the matchday squad, while he also took aim at Gerrard.

Alex bemoaned Rangers letting Aberdeen dictate the game, Ryan though is seeing the positives and noted that the Gers still top the table.

Ian however is concerned and wants to know why the performance levels have dropped this term, while Velocitractor wants changes in the team.

Rangers are now just two points ahead of rivals Celtic after eleven games.

A lack of pace in the starting 11 is starting to show and too often are we falling behind in games and having to claw results back …we need kent back and on form #RangersFC — Gav Hunter 🎮🎢 (@GavinHunter89) October 27, 2021

Hopefully that’s John McLaughlans last game for us no confidence from the defence without McGregor. Get Defoe back in the squad!!!! Massive changes needed. Gerrard not a clue what to do when up against it! Relying on penalties to save us 😩😩 #RangersFC — Gary Jackson (@GaryJac59168834) October 27, 2021

Rangers need to find a way. Controlling games – yes! But struggling to score against all teams. Can they win this league ? #RangersFC #SPFL #ScottishFitbaw — AvoidBeingEmployed (@AvoidBnEmployed) October 27, 2021

We let them dictate the game. Stop/start, poor in possession, poor out of possession, wasted set pieces, stupid free kicks allowing them to eat the clock down and stop the game at every opportunity. We’re too predictable going forward and nervy at the back. 🔴⚪️🔵 #RangersFC — Alex Brown (@Alexbro70) October 27, 2021

2 points dropped but will take the point from being 2-0 down! Think the emotion of the occasion got to us first 15 mins but we were in control after that! Still top by 2 and still unbeaten at Ibrox! Onto Sunday! 🔵🔴⚪️ #RangersFC https://t.co/Upyh6qMrYN — Ryan Ward (@Ryan17ward) October 27, 2021

What has happened to this team , for me only Hagi is giving 💯 every game and trying to make things happen , shadow of ourselves! #RangersFC — Ian Porter (@mouth030580) October 27, 2021