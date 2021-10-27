 

It was an emotional evening at Ibrox following the death of the club’s legendary former manager Walter Smith and Rangers were keen to produce a good display in the Scottish Premiership encounter.

 

However, Rangers fell behind with just eight minutes on the clock when Christian Ramirez headed the visitors in front.

 

 

Matters got worse for the champions less than ten minutes later when Scott Brown also scored with a header, leaving the hosts two goals down.

 

Rangers quickly grabbed a goal back through Alfredo Morelos, but as the clock ticked down in the game they looked set to suffer defeat.

 

 

James Tavernier popped up with nine minutes left though to score from the penalty spot after Fashion Sakala was fouled in the box, and it ended 2-2.

 

Fans weighed in with their views, with Gav believing that a real lack of pace in the team is now starting to have an effect and Ryan Kent is needed back soon.

 

For Gary, Jon McLaughlin should be dropped and Jermain Defoe needs to be back in the matchday squad, while he also took aim at Gerrard.

 

Alex bemoaned Rangers letting Aberdeen dictate the game, Ryan though is seeing the positives and noted that the Gers still top the table.

 

Ian however is concerned and wants to know why the performance levels have dropped this term, while Velocitractor wants changes in the team.

 

Rangers are now just two points ahead of rivals Celtic after eleven games.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 