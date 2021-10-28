Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has issued a plea to the Canaries faithful to come and support their club on Sunday against Leeds United in order to not get outsung by the travelling Whites fans.

The Norfolk outfit have had a dismal start to their top flight campaign and are currently bottom of the Premier League with no wins to their name, which has seen them come under fire from their supporters.

Norwich are gearing up to host Leeds at Carrow Road in a top flight clash on Sunday in what is considered to be a must win game for both clubs.

Canaries sporting director Webber has issued a plea to the Norwich faithful to fill the stands at Carrow Road and support their players on Sunday as they will be up against a passionate band of travelling Leeds fans.

Webber stressed that he does not want to see the home support being outsung by Leeds fans, who he insists will support their club from the first minute to the last.

“We don’t need the fans to get us over the line, but times like Sunday, we do”, Webber told Norwich’s official site.

“We’ve got a young team and we’ve got a team that needs help from all corners.

“The supporters are massive for that.

“We don’t want to sit here and say we got outsung by 2,500 Leeds fans, because they will come and support their team from the first minute to the last.

“Our supporters need to do the same, and if at the end they’re not happy with what they’ve seen, not a problem – they can say whatever they need to say, that’s their right and we fully respect that.

“But support the players, please

“They need the fans, and this is a time as a club when you come together.”

Leeds will be hoping to keep the home crowd silent on Sunday with a strong performance as they go into the clash searching for their second league win of the season.