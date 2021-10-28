Former Premier League star Ray Parlour feels Norwich City should see the Leeds United game as an opportunity to get a win as Marcelo Bielsa’s side are struggling.

Norwich are coming into the game on the back of a 7-0 pasting at the hands of Chelsea and they are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table at the moment.

They will be welcoming Leeds to Carrow Road this weekend and Parlour feels there is no better game than this for the Canaries to react to their bad defeat at Chelsea last time around.

He stressed that Leeds are struggling at the moment with a number of key players out injured and it could be the perfect time to play against Bielsa’s side.

The former midfielder feels Daniel Farke will look for a reaction from his players and Leeds could be the perfect team for them in the current circumstances.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “It’s a big game this weekend against Leeds.

“Leeds are desperate for a result as well so Norwich might look at it as a way of reacting after losing 7-0.

“It’s about how the players come back, but if you are going to play Leeds at this stage of the season, they are struggling with injuries, there is no better opportunity to get a win.”

Leeds have also won just once of their opening nine league games and are sitting 17th in the Premier League standings.