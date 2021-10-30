A host of Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to bemoan the state of the Magpies after they were easily brushed aside by Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners in the Saturday afternoon Premier League clash, with two goals from Reece James and a penalty from Jorginho, all in the second half, proving too much for Newcastle to handle.

Thomas Tuchel’s men enjoyed 79 per cent possession and had six shots on target from 19 attempts, while Newcastle hit the target just once and did not have a corner all match.

Fans are concerned about Newcastle, who are still without a permanent manager and have Graeme Jones in interim charge.

Kyle wants November’s international break to arrive quickly, while Benno feels that a new manager should have been appointed by now.

For NUFCbantz, Steve Bruce being sacked was never going to bring about instant change and massive things need to happen to put Newcastle on the right path.

Nicola thinks that a new manager would give the players a real boost, while Andy is also crying out for a new manager to be appointed as he does not think Jones is good enough.

Chris is staying positive, but David has seen enough to know Jones is no better than Bruce, while Andrew is also coming to the same conclusion.

Newcastle remain without a win this season.

International break needed!! New manager in and some how get these players up for a fight, Brentford and Norwich become massive games!! #NUFC — Kyle Boothroyd (@Boothroyd86) October 30, 2021

Shouldn’t take this long to get a manager in, I’m sorry but anyone is better than what we have and had.

Make decisions and quick.

Even Soccer Saturday laughing at us. #nufc — Benno ⚫️⚪️ (@bennington89) October 30, 2021

2 games since the end of Ashley and Bruce. Jones was never going to or be able to change things drastically. He’s a stop gap until the new owners can get a new man in. Massive things needed to stop the rot that won’t happen over night. #NUFC — NUFCbantz (@NCbantz) October 30, 2021

We really need a new manager to try to get our players playing with some positivity. We’re in limbo at the moment. We didn’t expect to beat Chelsea but to give them that much possession! Seriously? #NUFC #NewcastleChelsea — Miggy’s Geordie Mammy (@nicola_cookson) October 30, 2021

Well sitting through that and ……..first things first we need a new manager ASAP. And reshape these played. Sorry is not a manager in my eye, Who ever comes in has massive massive job on their hands to this lot to ship shape an resemble a team. Able to pass, press etc #nufc — Andy (@Moleps1892) October 30, 2021

NUFC fans, it’s not over.

There’s;

Lots of games to play.

A new manager to come in.

A transfer window to come, midway through the season.

Ambitious owners. You didn’t really think much would change I 3 weeks, did you? DID YOU?#NUFC — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 👨🏻‍⚕️ (@ChrisBrand21) October 30, 2021

Disgusting performance #nufc how Clark longstaff Ritchie krath fraser gets in the team I do not know — Scott Denholm (@scotty8431) October 30, 2021

Totally joyless experience that. Jones is no better than Bruce unfortunately, thought he might be, but just as inept. Need a proper manager in who can pick a team and organise it ASAP #NUFC #NEWCHE — 🇬🇧 DavidL1980 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@L1980David) October 30, 2021

#NUFC Graham joes could be worse than Bruce going if that game. @NUFC — Andrew Fawcus (@AgentTech82) October 30, 2021