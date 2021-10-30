 

Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners in the Saturday afternoon Premier League clash, with two goals from Reece James and a penalty from Jorginho, all in the second half, proving too much for Newcastle to handle.

 

Thomas Tuchel’s men enjoyed 79 per cent possession and had six shots on target from 19 attempts, while Newcastle hit the target just once and did not have a corner all match.

 

 

Fans are concerned about Newcastle, who are still without a permanent manager and have Graeme Jones in interim charge.

 

Kyle wants November’s international break to arrive quickly, while Benno feels that a new manager should have been appointed by now.

 

 

For NUFCbantz, Steve Bruce being sacked was never going to bring about instant change and massive things need to happen to put Newcastle on the right path.

 

Nicola thinks that a new manager would give the players a real boost, while Andy is also crying out for a new manager to be appointed as he does not think Jones is good enough.

 

Chris is staying positive, but David has seen enough to know Jones is no better than Bruce, while Andrew is also coming to the same conclusion.

 

Newcastle remain without a win this season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 