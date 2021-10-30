Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was not happy with the body language of his players in the second half of their 2-2 draw at home against Brighton.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane scored in the first 25 minutes to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead, but Enock Mwepu pulled one goal back for Brighton just before the first half ended.

And Leandro Trossard scored in the 65th minute to level things up and Brighton earned a creditable point from their trip to Anfield.

Klopp conceded that the draw feels like a defeat for him and his side as they were 2-0 up and had two disallowed goals as well.

He feels his side were very good in the first half but thinks that the body language from his players after the break was poor and Brighton made it hard for his team.

Klopp said on the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “It feels like a defeat.

“It’s not only because we were 2-0 up and didn’t win, it’s because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I’ve ever seen us score, which were disallowed.

“The pressing goal for Sadio was just unlucky, if you want to teach pressing, you would show this situation. But disallowed for handball, I guess.

“Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the centre and played really good football but were only 2-0.

“In the second half, we were not good enough.

“The body language I didn’t like it at all. It was like ‘oh my God, it’s really tough’. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

“The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn’t do that and that’s a problem.”

Chelsea’s win means Liverpool are now three points behind the league leaders in the Premier League standings.