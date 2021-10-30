Former Rangers star Alex Rae has insisted that Ryan Kent’s return from injury would be a huge boost for the Gers as the Englishman adds a significant amount of pace to the team’s attack.

Steven Gerrard’s side currently enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but there have been concerns about their form this season.

Former Rangers star Rae understands the worries around the Light Blues’ performances, but pointed out that they currently have a host of key players sidelined with injuries.

Rae thinks that Rangers will be boosted when defender Filip Helander and midfielder Ryan Jack come back, however he believes Kent is a game-changer.

The Scot is looking forward to Kent’s return from injury in particular as he is of the view that Rangers will benefit from the pace he brings to the team, although he was not at his best before his injury.

“They have every right [to feel less confident] because they look at our level of performances last year, which was really impressive, you look at the defensive, you look at the attacking intent that they had as well“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I actually think that Ryan Kent will be a real boost.

“I know he wasn’t playing particularly great prior to that [injury], but he is one guy that brings real pace to the frontline.

“Ryan Jack coming back will be a boost, but also I think once they get all their core back up [they’ll improve further], you’ve got also Helander to come back into the mix.”

Kent, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since mid-way September, will be hopeful of returning to action for Gerrard’s side soon.