A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the Whites’ 2-1 win away at Norwich City, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men grabbing their second league victory of the campaign.

Leeds started as favourites against rock bottom Norwich in the Premier League encounter, but a tense and nervy opening saw little in the way of quality in the first half as both sides went in level at 0-0.

The visitors pulled ahead in the 56th minute through Raphinha, who cut inside and shrugged off Norwich players to hit a low shot which rippled the back of the net.

Norwich hit back however and were level just two minutes later when centre-back Andrew Omobamidele met a corner and his effort went in off the underside of the bar to make it 1-1.

Leeds’ response was instant though and the Whites pulled ahead yet again through Rodrigo just after the hour mark, when his shot beat Tim Krul.

Despite Norwich’s best efforts it ended 2-1 to Leeds, but a host of fans, while welcoming the three points, are still concerned about the performances the Whites are putting in.

Ross insists that the result should not be misread as Leeds need to play better if they are to pick up more results, while Harry acknowledged the performance was not the best.

Mark believes Leeds are in the relegation mix this season, which means the win at Norwich is huge.

For Allan, only Raphinha, Daniel James and Rodrigo played well, while Ben thinks there is something not right with Leeds as a team at the moment.

Calum analysed the form of several players, with Liam thinking time wasting against Norwich shows Leeds are not in a good place.

Leeds’ next clash comes against Leicester City at Elland Road.

Big win! But don’t get it twisted we need to be playing better than that to pick up points in this league! #lufc — Ross Pearce (@Ross__Pearce) October 31, 2021

We are very much in the relegation mix this season, but that is a HUGE result when put in that context. #LUFC — Mark Bateman (@MGB8man) October 31, 2021

Only pass marks really were for Raphinha, Rodrigo and James. Everyone else was pedestrian at best. #LUFC — Allan Sansome (@AllanSansome) October 31, 2021

Needed that !!! Something not quite right with us at the minute though. 👊 #lufc #MOT — Ben Curtis (@ben_curtis1) October 31, 2021

Chuffed, Massive 3 points, but time wasting against Norwich just shows how we are as a team, we need it to click soon and get back our identity! #lufc — Liam Dyke (@Liamdykeydyke) October 31, 2021