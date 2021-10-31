Fixture: Norwich City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with bottom of the table Norwich City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Norwich have yet to win a game in nine attempts in the Premier League this season and have only scored twice, with a whopping 23 goals conceded.

Leeds will start as firm favourites to pick up all three points, but the Whites have had their own struggles this term with just seven points from nine games.

The Whites continue to have to make do without striker Patrick Bamford, while Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are still out.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this afternoon, while at the back Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper in the centre.

In midfield, Pascal Struijk and Kalvin Phillips both play, while Daniel James, Jack Harrison and Raphinha all start. Rodrigo leads the line up top.

On the bench Bielsa has a host of options, including Adam Forshaw and Joe Gelhardt, if he wants to make changes.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Struijk, James, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts