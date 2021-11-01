Jon Newsome has revealed that he is not yet convinced Leeds United new boy Junior Firpo has the quality to deliver on the pitch bit stressed he is hoping for the full-back will prove all his doubters wrong.

Leeds bought in Firpo in the summer from Spanish giants Barcelona to fill the left-back position on a long-term basis, following the exit of Ezgjan Alioski.

However, Firpo has struggled to find his form going forward and also in defence, although his stint so far at Elland Road has been disrupted with injury issues.

Former Whites defender Newsome has insisted that Firpo is yet to convince him on the pitch in Leeds colours, and suggested the intensity in training could be a reason why he has had injury issues.

Newsome is hoping Firpo will prove his doubters, including him, wrong with a string of strong performances when he returns to the pitch and acknowledged he is still going through the process of adapting to life in a new country.

“Left-hand side is more of a worry for me [than right-hand side]”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds while discussing Leeds’ injury woes at full-back.

“Firpo, I am not convinced on him in all honesty.

“I hope I am wrong.

“I do not know whether the amount of running that they have to do, the amount of work that they do in training etc is taking its toll on him, but he is picking up one or two little injuries, bit like [Diego] Llorente, who came in last year and was picking up little niggly injuries here and there.

“I am not that convinced on him from the performances I have seen so far, and I have seen the majority of them.

“But yes, it is difficult, it is difficult.

“The lad has come over from Spain, he has got to settle.

“He is maybe away from home.

“There are all these parameters that adds to your wellbeing and your mental state, and it is not just about what happens when you walk over that white line.”

Firpo played for Leeds Under-23s against Arsenal Under-23s on Friday and could be close to making a first team return.