Former Rangers star Alex Rae feels the Gers should allow Fashion Sakala to build on his momentum by starting him against Brondby and letting him take the game to the Danish side.

The Zambia international helped Rangers extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to four points at the weekend, scoring a hat-trick in their 6-1 win against Motherwell.

Steven Gerrard’s side will now be looking to earn their second win in the Europa League group stage matches when they face Brondby on Thursday and former Rangers star Rae feels Sakala should start.

Rae explained that he would be surprised if the former KV Oostende forward does not start for Rangers against Brondby on the back of his goalscoring performance against Motherwell.

The Scot is of the view that the Gers should allow Sakala to build on his momentum by starting him on Thursday and letting him take the game to Brondby.

“I would be very surprised if he doesn’t start because as a footballer when you score your first hat-trick in Scottish football, you are buzzing, you are feeling on top of the world“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“So for me, I think you just fire him in there, you allow him to try and take the game to the Danes.

“I would expect him to play 100 per cent.“

Having found the back of the net three times on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Sakala can add to his goals tally if he is named in the starting eleven to face Brondby on Thursday.