Adrian has admitted that he was evaluating the possibility of leaving Liverpool in the summer before he extended his stint at the club and stressed he would like to return to La Liga in the future.

The former Real Betis shot-stopper signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2019 as a free agent after he parted ways with West Ham United following the expiration of his contract.

Adrian’s was set to enter the free agent pool again this summer, but Liverpool decided to extend his stint by two more seasons.

The goalkeeper has revealed that he was evaluating the market in the summer, but did not see any interesting opportunities to go back to Spain.

However, Adrian admitted that he would like to play in the Spanish top flight again in the future, though he stressed the circumstances need to be right.

Asked whether he is considering going back to Spain, Adrian said on Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “Well, look, to tell you the truth, last summer I was halfway there.

“When my contract ended, they offered me two or three more years and it is true that I was evaluating the market.

“I did not see an interesting opportunity to go back.

“It is clear that at some point I would like to return to La Liga and be able to enjoy the Spanish league again, but in the end the circumstances have to happen.

“We are players and we also depend on whether there is a spot in goal at that time and it is also an interesting [opportunity].”

Adrian has clocked up game time in the EFL Cup for Liverpool this season and has been providing strength on the bench in both the Champions League and in the Premier League.