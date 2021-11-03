Former Liverpool star Pedro Chirivella has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has kept in touch with him since he left Anfield and admits it feels good to know that the German still watches him from time to time.

The Liverpool academy graduate left the club on a permanent basis to join French club Nantes last year after his contract at Anfield expired.

He made just eleven appearances for the Reds and had some underwhelming loan spells before he decided to move on from Liverpool last year.

Chirivella highlighted the role Klopp played in helping him to make the decision and admitted that the Liverpool manager gave him some sound advice in order to let him move on from Anfield.

He revealed that the Liverpool manager contacted him after Nantes survived in Ligue 1 last year and recently again texted him after a game.

The Spaniard admits that it is good to know what Klopp still takes time out to watch him sometimes.

“I was at home during the pandemic and had so many doubts in my mind so I just called the gaffer and he was so good to me. He helped make my decision a lot easier”, Chirivella told The Athletic.

“He sent me a message after the last game of last season when we [Nantes] managed to stay in the first division.

“He sent me another message recently after I scored to congratulate me.

“That is special for him to do that.

“He was always there for me at Liverpool and now having left the club too.

“Knowing he still watches some of my games makes me happy.”

The defensive midfielder has featured 46 times for Nantes and has started each of their eleven league games this season.