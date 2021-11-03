Former Liverpool star Pedro Chirivella has revealed that the moment he saw Harvey Elliott he knew that the midfielder was unlike any other young talent.

Elliott is currently out injured, but has made a big impact since he broke into the Liverpool and was expected to play more regularly this term until he suffered a broken ankle.

Liverpool paid a hefty sum to sign him from Fulham a couple of years ago, when he was still just 16 and a fruitful loan spell at Blackburn last season helped his development further.

Chirivella briefly played alongside Elliott for Liverpool Under-23s before he left the club last year and the Spaniard conceded that he is a different level of talent.

The midfielder stressed that the moment he saw him he knew that Elliott was at another level for a player of his age and he is pleased to see him do well in the first team.

“The day I saw him I saw a different player”, Chirivella told The Athletic.

“He is so talented.

“From 16, he was playing with us [Under-23s] and you could see he had an understanding of the game that was not normal for such a young player.

“Him and Curtis [Jones] are doing fantastic and I am so happy to see them at this level.”

The teenage midfielder started three of Liverpool’s opening four league games this season before fracturing his ankle.