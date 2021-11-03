Elliott is currently out injured, but has made a big impact since he broke into the Liverpool and was expected to play more regularly this term until he suffered a broken ankle.
Liverpool paid a hefty sum to sign him from Fulham a couple of years ago, when he was still just 16 and a fruitful loan spell at Blackburn last season helped his development further.
Chirivella briefly played alongside Elliott for Liverpool Under-23s before he left the club last year and the Spaniard conceded that he is a different level of talent.
The midfielder stressed that the moment he saw him he knew that Elliott was at another level for a player of his age and he is pleased to see him do well in the first team.
“The day I saw him I saw a different player”, Chirivella told The Athletic.
“He is so talented.
“From 16, he was playing with us [Under-23s] and you could see he had an understanding of the game that was not normal for such a young player.
“Him and Curtis [Jones] are doing fantastic and I am so happy to see them at this level.”
The teenage midfielder started three of Liverpool’s opening four league games this season before fracturing his ankle.