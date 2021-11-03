Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has acknowledged Leicester City’s qualities, but insisted that they are not pulling up any trees either, as the Whites look to build on their win over Norwich City against the Foxes this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side earned their second Premier League win of the season against Norwich last weekend and will be looking to build on it when they host Leicester on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the game, former Leeds star Dorigo explained that teams clutch at every straw when they are in a position like the Whites and suggested that they will take positives from Leicester playing in Europe on Thursday.

Dorigo is of the view that Leicester facing Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday will be an advantage for Leeds, but also pointed out how it could work in the Foxes’ favour if they win their midweek fixture.

The Englishman, who is encouraged by Leeds earning four points from their last two games and positive ahead of the side’s weekend match, acknowledged Leicester’s qualities, but insisted that they are not pulling up any trees either.

“When you’re in our position, you clutch at every straw you can and we’ll take some sort of positive from Leicester playing on Thursday night“, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“They will think the opposite if they get a positive result; you always feel fresh when you win games.

“Ultimately it’s all about us getting some momentum and some confidence.

“The performances might not have been at the heights we would like but four points from two is a big improvement, we’re at home and we know how ridiculous the crowd was against Wolves, so the players will want to show something the fans can get behind.

“Leicester are a decent side, we know the danger and the quality they possess, but they’re not tearing up any trees either.”

While Leeds go into the game against Leicester on the back of a win over Norwich, the Foxes will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the league.