Eddie Howe has already told Newcastle United what players the club could target during the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The former Bournemouth manager is on the brink of being named Newcastle’s new boss after Unai Emery snubbed the Magpies’ offer to take over.

Newcastle offered to meet all Emery’s conditions to take the job, but the Spaniard opted to remain at La Liga side Villarreal.

Now Newcastle are poised to give Howe the job and it is claimed that he impressed more than Emery in the interview process, with the Spaniard’s CV steering the club towards him over the ex-Bournemouth manager.

Howe detailed to Newcastle what he could do to help the club move away from the relegation zone in the Premier League.

He also spoke to the Magpies about what players they could target in the upcoming January transfer window.

The winter window is expected to be crucial to Newcastle as they look to make sure they do not suffer relegation to the Championship.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August 2020, while he turned down Scottish giants Celtic in May this year.