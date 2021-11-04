Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s display against Atletico Madrid and explained that it was the level of performance the Reds need from the midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s side registered a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and progressed into the last 16 of the Champions League as Group B winners.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was handed his first Champions League start of the season against the Spanish champions and Liverpool legend Gillespie reserved special praise for his performance.

Gillespie, who feels Oxlade-Chamberlain has not had the rub of the green, was impressed with his work on the ball against Atletico Madrid and hailed his performance as very good.

The Scot also explained that Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to continue performing as he did against Diego Simeone’s side to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool.

“I think that is the level of performance we need to see from Oxlade-Chamberlain“, Gillespie said on LFC TV post match.

“If he is going to become a regular in the starting eleven, that is the sort of level that we need to see on a regular basis.

“I thought he was very, very good tonight.

“Very positive when he was picking up possession.

“It has never been easy for him with the fact that it is a stop-start scenario all the time.“

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made eleven appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, while providing two assists in the process.