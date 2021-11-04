Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas produced an impressive performance against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and some Reds fans believe Andrew Robertson’s place as the club’s first choice left-back is under threat.

The 25-year-old was handed his first Champions League start of the season on Wednesday as Liverpool registered a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Tsimikas impressed for Jurgen Klopp’s side on the night and some Liverpool fans believe he has done enough to replace Robertson as the team’s first choice left-back.

Rory acknowledged Robertson’s contributions to Liverpool, but insisted that the Scot has been in poor recently and feels Tsimikas deserves to be the side’s first choice left-back having produced exceptional performances.

Having been impressed with Tsimikas’ displays for the Reds this season, Laurie is of the view that the Greece international deserves to be the team’s starting left-back.

A Liverpool fan that goes by the Twitter username The Lil says that Tsimikas’ deliveries are better than Robertson’s and suggested that he should keep his place when Liverpool face West Ham.

Aurelius claimed that Tsimikas has provided the Reds with the ball control, movement and distribution that Robertson has failed to give since January and asserted that the 25-year-old deserves to be ahead of the Scot.

Not everyone believes Tsimikas has done enough to replace Robertson as Liverpool’s starting left-back though as Davidson explained that the Scot is still very much ahead of his team-mate and hailed his intelligence and mentality.

Pisto is of the view that Robertson still has his place as Liverpool’s first choice left-back intact, but feels Tsimikas is more than capable of coming in for the former Celtic star should he need a rest.

Francesco insisted that Robertson is a better player than Tsimikas overall and pointed out how he has been consistent for the Anfield outfit for the last four years.

Shirt is his right now. Robbo is a great servant of the club and a world-class LB, but hasn’t been at his normal levels this season. Kostas has been exceptional every time he’s played. Deserves to have that rewarded. That said, what a great position to be in for the club — Rory Slater (@RorySlater1) November 4, 2021

That left-back spot should now belong to Kostas Tsimikas. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) November 3, 2021

How do we drop Tsimikas after that performance, and the recent form of Robbo. The lad is quality, his delivery miles better than Robertson. — The Lil (@Lil_LFC) November 4, 2021

Tsimikas is now clear. His movement and ball control, distribution is exactly what the team needs as an outlet when play is switched right to left. Robertson hasn’t brought it since Jan. — Aurelius Aura (@zorropool) November 4, 2021

🚨UNPOPULAR OPINION🚨 Whilst I’m loving Tsimikas and he’s been impressive, I still think Robertson is leaps better than he is. Teams would kill for a Robertson. He has quality, intensity, intelligence and a wining captain’s mentality. He’s a rarity.#LFC #LFCfamily pic.twitter.com/ZLCuwkKLkF — D. Davidson (@BackseatLiverFC) November 4, 2021

LB belongs to Robbo. Don’t confuse people. Should he need a rest, as he currently does, then Kostas’s services can be called because he is a very good player. But LB is Robbo’s #DropsMic. Some fans got a short memory. — Pisto (@PweMpupu) November 4, 2021